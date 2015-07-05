BERLIN, July 5 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
will travel to Paris on Monday afternoon to discuss the result
of the Greek referendum with French President Francois Hollande,
a German government spokesman said on Sunday.
"The talks with the French president from 630 p.m. (1630
GMT), and over dinner will be about a common assessment of the
situation after the Greek referendum and the continuation of the
close German-French cooperation on this subject," said Merkel
spokesman Steffen Seibert in a statement.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Noah Barkin)