ATHENS, March 16 Greece's new leftist Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras has accepted an invitation by German
Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit Berlin on March 23, a Greek
government official said on Monday.
The meeting will take place just days after an EU summit in
Brussels later this week, with Greece struggling to persuade its
EU/IMF lenders to renegotiate the terms of a multi-billion euro
bailout and secure much-needed financial aid for Athens.
Germany has appeared particularly reluctant to bow to Greek
calls for compromise and if Tsipras is to make headway with his
EU partners, he will need to win the backing of Merkel.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Crispian Balmer)