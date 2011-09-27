BERLIN, Sept 27 Germany will do all it can to rebuild confidence in debt-stricken Greece as it implements reforms to meet the conditions of its international bailout package, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

"We will provide all the help desired from the German side so that Greece regains trust," she told a meeting of industry leaders in Berlin, where Greek Prime Minister Minister George Papandreou earlier promised his country would fight its way back to growth and prosperity. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson, Annika Breidthardt, writing by Brian Rohan)