BERLIN Jan 9 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said on Monday it would not be possible to pay out the
next aid tranche to Greece without rapid progress on its second
rescue package, including the voluntary restructuring of Greek
debt held by its private creditors.
"We must see progress on the voluntary restructuring of
Greek debt," Merkel told a joint news conference with French
President Nicolas Sarkozy in Berlin.
"From our point of view, the second Greek aid package
including this restructuring, must be in place quickly.
Otherwise it won't be possible to pay out the next tranche for
Greece."
Merkel added that she would talk about Greece with
International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde in Berlin on
Tuesday.
Merkel said she and Sarkozy detected progress on a "fiscal
compact" in Europe, with a commitment to a German-style debt
brake likely in coming weeks. Germany and France were looking
into how to speed up payments into the permanent euro zone
bailout scheme (European Stability Mechanism), she added.
