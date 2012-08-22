CHISINAU Aug 22 There will be no decisions at
Friday's meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, Merkel said during a trip
to Moldova on Wednesday.
Merkel added she would wait first for a report by the troika
of European Commission, European Central Bank and International
Monetary Fund representatives on the progress Greece is making
on the reforms international lenders have set as conditions for
aid.
Samaras started a European charm offensive on Wednesday with
an appeal in Germany's Bild newspaper for more time for Greece
to meet its borrowing obligations. He meets Merkel in Berlin on
Friday.