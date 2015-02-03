Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe Q4 profit jumps
* Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate development firm, posted on Monday a more than doubling in fourth quarter net profit, boosted by a fair value gain from investment property.
BERLIN Feb 3 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that Greece's new government was still working out plans on tackling its debt and declined to comment on an apparent softening of Athens' stance on a debt writedown and proposals for a new debt swap.
"It is clear that the Greek government is still working on its position - that is more than understandable if you look at how few days this government has been in office," Merkel said at a news conference with the prime minister of Singapore.
"We are waiting for proposals and then we will enter talks ... I don't want to comment individually on all the details that are being disseminated, " Merkel added. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Stephen Brown)
* Gazit-Globe, Israel's largest real estate development firm, posted on Monday a more than doubling in fourth quarter net profit, boosted by a fair value gain from investment property.
* Asian currencies rise on broad dollar weakness * Taiwan dollar, Thai baht, Indian rupee hit multi-month highs * Search for yield will support EM Asian currencies- analyst (Adds detail, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy March 27 Most Asian currencies hit multi-month highs on Monday as the dollar declined across the board after U.S. President Donald Trump failed to push through a healthcare reform bill. The collapse of the healthcare legislation