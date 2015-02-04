BERLIN Feb 4 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on
Wednesday she detected no major difference in opinion between
Germany and other euro zone states on the new Greek government's
attempt to renegotiate its debts and the terms of its
international bailout.
"I don't think the euro zone member states' positions on
Greece differ, in substance at least," Merkel told a news
conference with fellow euro zone leader Joseph Muscat of Malta.
Muscat said he was opposed to granting Greece a new debt
reduction but was open to debate on its debt conditions.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing
by Madeline Chambers)