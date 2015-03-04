BRUSSELS, March 4 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel on Wednesday refused to speculate if Greece could count
on a third aid package from its euro zone partners after Athens
had completed its existing bailout programme.
"I think we now have all our hands full to make this (2nd
Greek bailout) succeed," Merkel said during a press conference
with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in
Brussels.
Merkel also said that France was on the right path to
improve its competitiveness, adding that each euro zone country
had to decide itself on which specific measures to take.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Michael Nienaber, editing by
Erik Kirschbaum)