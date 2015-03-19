Ex-Nigerian oil minister charged with money laundering - financial crimes agency
LAGOS, April 5 Former Nigerian oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke has been charged with money laundering, the country's financial crimes agency said on Wednesday.
BERLIN, March 19 German Chancellor Angela Merkel is looking forward to talking to - and possibly arguing with - Greece's Alexis Tsipras when he pays his first visit to Berlin as prime minister next Monday, she told the German parliament shortly before Thursday's EU summit.
"I have invited the Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to Berlin on Monday and I'm looking forward to his visit. We will have time to talk to each other in detail and perhaps also to argue," she said to laughter from the Bundestag lower house.
She added that noone should expect a solution to the problems at Monday's meeting. (Reporting by Stephen Brown, Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)
* Announces that it has sold its $120 million share in $2.5 billion Dakota Access Pipeline loan
* On March 30, Nordson, Viking Merger Corp, Vention and VMHI entered into first amendment to agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing