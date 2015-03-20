(Repeats removing extraneous text)

BRUSSELS, March 20 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday Greece must stick to "every paragraph" of February's bailout extension deal with the euro zone, though if Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras comes up with equivalent reforms they will be taken into consideration.

"Every paragraph of the agreement counts," she told a news conference at the end of a European Union summit, adding that the next step to resolving the Greek crisis was for Tsipras to present a list of concrete reforms in the coming days.

Greece could come up with new economic reform proposals on issues like pensions or taxation "as long as they have the same effect" as the existing commitments, she said, adding that this would be for the European institutions to evaluate. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Michelle Martin)