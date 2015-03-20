BRIEF-Federal Realty Investment Trust acquires Riverpoint Center in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood
* Federal Realty Investment Trust acquires Riverpoint Center in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood
(Repeats removing extraneous text)
BRUSSELS, March 20 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday Greece must stick to "every paragraph" of February's bailout extension deal with the euro zone, though if Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras comes up with equivalent reforms they will be taken into consideration.
"Every paragraph of the agreement counts," she told a news conference at the end of a European Union summit, adding that the next step to resolving the Greek crisis was for Tsipras to present a list of concrete reforms in the coming days.
Greece could come up with new economic reform proposals on issues like pensions or taxation "as long as they have the same effect" as the existing commitments, she said, adding that this would be for the European institutions to evaluate. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Michelle Martin)
* Federal Realty Investment Trust acquires Riverpoint Center in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood
NEW YORK, April 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders will again vote on a proposal calling for the board to select a chairman who is not the company's chief executive, according to a proxy statement filed on Wednesday for the company's annual meeting on May 16.
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: