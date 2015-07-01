BERLIN, July 1 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
reiterated on Wednesday that while the door for talks with
Greece remained open, no negotiations on a bailout were possible
before a referendum there on Sunday.
"Now we are waiting for the referendum. Before the
referendum, no further talks on an aid programme can take
place," said Merkel, adding that was not possible without the
approval of Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament.
While Greeks had the right to hold a referendum, the euro
zone's other 18 members had a right to respond in a
"proportionate" way, she said.
"The door to talks with the Greek government has always
been, and remains, open," she said.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin, Michelle Martin; Writing by Madeline
Chambers)