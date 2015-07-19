BERLIN, July 19 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Sunday it would be possible to talk about changing the
maturities of Greece's debt or reducing the interest Athens has
to pay after the first successful review of the new bailout
package to be negotiated.
"Greece has already been given relief. We had a voluntary
haircut among the private creditors and we then extended
maturities once and reduced interest rates," Merkel said in an
interview with German public broadcaster ARD due to be broadcast
later on Sunday.
"And we can now talk about such possibilities again ... once
the first successful review of the programme to be negotiated
has been completed then exactly this question will be discussed
- not now but then," she said.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Holger Hansen)