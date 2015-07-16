BERLIN, July 16 German Chancellor Angela Merkel defended the debate about a possible temporary Greek exit from the euro zone in the conservative parliamentary faction, a source told Reuters.

"I think it's definitely right to think through and discuss every option in such a situation," she said, according to a participant at the extraordinary meeting on Thursday.

