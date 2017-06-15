BERLIN, June 15 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said that she hopes Greece and its international lenders will be
able to strike a compromise deal during euro zone finance
ministers' talks on Thursday to allow the disbursement of
further aid loans to Athens.
"Of course it's my wish that we'll see results at the
Eurogroup meeting which would help to honour Greece's (reform)
efforts, that further disbursements are also possible," Merkel
said during a joint news conference with her Estonian
counterpart Juri Ratas.
"But I cannot anticipate the result (of the meeting) now,"
the centre-right leader added.
Greece's international lenders are expected to agree to
unblock as much as 8 billion euros in loans that Athens
desperately needs to next month to pay its bills, but to leave
the contentious issue of debt relief for later.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin)