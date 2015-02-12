BRUSSELS Feb 12 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said she was looking forward to her first meeting with leftist
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday and that the
European Union's tradition was always to work for a compromise.
However, she also cautioned that the credibility of Europe
relied on its member states respecting the rules, in an apparent
comment on Tsipras's determination to end Greece's international
bailout and reverse its austerity measures.
"I would only say that Europe always aims to find a
compromise, and that is the success of Europe..." she said.
"Germany is ready for that. However, it must also be said that
Europe's credibility naturally depends on us respecting rules
and being reliable with each other."
"We'll see what proposals the Greeks make. That will be
discussed in the framework of the (euro zone) finance ministers
who meet again on Monday. So we have a few days' time," she told
reporters on arrival at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.
(Writing by Paul Taylor; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)