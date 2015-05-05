ATHENS May 5 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a phone
conversation on Monday night to discuss ongoing talks with
international creditors, a Greek government official said on
Tuesday.
"They discussed the course of the negotiations in Brussels
and exchanged views on the issues of Greece's deal with its
lenders," the official said, without elaborating.
Differences over pension and labour reforms have dogged
negotiations between Tsipras's leftist government and its EU/IMF
lenders. Athens, kept afloat by a 240 billion euro bailout,
needs fresh funds as it is quickly running out of cash.
(Writing by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Deepa Babington)