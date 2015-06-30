(Adds detail, context)
BERLIN, June 30 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Tuesday that Germany would not negotiate on a new
bailout agreement before Greece's referendum which is planned
for Sunday.
She said that this applied regardless of whether new offers
were made on Tuesday, suggesting it was now too late to vet
them. Merkel placed the blame on the Greek government for
allowing its bailout programme to expire tonight.
"Before a referendum, as planned, is carried out, we won't
negotiate on anything new at all," Merkel said.
The Greek government sent a letter to the chairman of the
Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers on Tuesday seeking a
last-minute extension of its bailout and a two-year funding and
debt restructuring programme.
The German finance ministry sent the new Greek paper to
financial experts in the Bundestag lower house of parliament on
Tuesday evening.
Merkel told a meeting of conservative lawmakers earlier in
the day that it would only be possible to consider earlier
negotiations with Greece if Athens called off the referendum but
she added this was not to be expected, participants said.
Merkel said the Greek government had been warned for weeks
that the time for a bailout extension was running out and that
Germany's Bundestag would have to approve such a step, which was
now no longer possible.
In the German ruling coalition of conservatives and Social
Democrats (SPD), the new proposals from Athens are therefore
seen as tricks by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to show that he
had wanted to prevent the second aid package from expiring,
three sources said.
Merkel stressed in the conservative lawmakers' meeting that
if necessary, a clash with Athens should be accepted to defend
the principles of the currency union, namely that countries only
get help in return for doing something themselves.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Michelle Martin;
Editing by Noah Barkin/Ruth Pitchford)