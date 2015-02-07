ROME/PARIS Feb 7 In Paris and Rome, it was
sugar coated; in Berlin and Frankfurt unequivocal. But the
message from European capitals to Greece's new leaders was the
same at every stop on last week's tour - stick to your
commitments.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will head to his first
European summit on Thursday duly warned that it will be near
impossible, as Athens wants, to rip up pledges made during the
country's four-year international bailout. Tsipras and his aides
were also advised to learn the ways of diplomatic custom.
"Friendship requires telling things as they are," French
Finance Minister Michel Sapin told Reuters after meeting his
Greek counterpart Yanis Varoufakis last Sunday. "We must avoid
misunderstandings and make sure all, and especially the Greek
side, understand how things are."
The positions taken this past week raise pressure on Tsipras
to abandon the rhetoric that got him elected. Other European
capitals must decide how much they are willing to compromise to
keep Greece in the euro. France and Italy, widely perceived as
Greece's natural allies, will have to think how far they want to
go to facilitate a deal.
"I hope that this European tour has helped them see what
others are prepared to do - and not do," said one European
official in Brussels.
Tsipras and Varoufakis declined to comment for this article.
There isn't much time. Greece's bailout ends on February 28.
Athens says it doesn't want an extension, rather a bridge loan
from Europe while it comes up with a new plan for the country.
So far, the answer has been no.
Yet without new aid, the Greek state will be starved of
funds. Nine billion euros were slated to arrive this year,
largely from the International Monetary Fund. Tax revenues are
shrinking, and privatizations have been halted. Analysts at
Unicredit say the state could run out of money by March.
DIPLOMATIC BALANCING-ACT
The clearest message to Greece this past week came, as
expected, from Germany.
During a news conference with Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis in Berlin, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
dismissed Greece's request for any bridge funding and insisted
that Athens implement existing bailout agreements.
The news conference was marked by the absence of cordial
chit chat or eye contact between the 73-year-old brown-suited
German and his 53-year-old open-shirted Greek guest.
In Paris and Rome, the message was more nuanced.
Within southern Europe, France and Italy would appear to be
Greece's natural allies. They are run by centre-left governments
and that have been pushing their European partners to adopt a
more growth-oriented policy for the region.
Both have applauded Tsipras' victory as a triumph of the
people's will over suffocating austerity.
French President Francois Hollande's administration has
taken on the role of early facilitator for Tsipras: In Paris
last Sunday, Finance Minister Michel Sapin, after meeting
Varoufakis, sent a text message to Schaeuble asking him to meet
the Greek finance minister, according to a French official.
During a lengthy news conference after they met in Rome on
Tuesday, Italian Premier Matteo Renzi hailed Tsipras for
bringing a "message of hope, not just fear" to Europe.
The news conference brimmed with mutual compliments and
references to cultural similarities. Renzi referred to his high
school ancient Greek classes and gifted Tsipras a tie. The two
joked that the Greek leader would start wearing one once Greek's
debt woes are over.
Both men are 40. They have taken their countries' political
establishment by storm. They govern countries that have Europe's
biggest and second-biggest debt as a percentage of output.
Crucially, both see themselves as champions of a lost
generation. Italians born in 1970 will pay 50 percent more in
taxes as a percentage of their lifetime income than those born
in 1952, according to Bank of Italy research. They will receive
half the pension benefits that current 60-somethings do now.
"We are the same age, and our generation has been the buffer
of bad political choices," Tsipras said.
Yet for Italy and France, Syriza also poses a risk. Hollande
and Renzi are centre-left leaders who, under pressure from
Europe and economic downturns, are trying to embark on
market-friendly reforms. The success of Syriza, with its
far-left, anti-market rhetoric, could undermine their efforts.
"If Tsipras manages to push his programs against privileges,
pressure on Renzi to pivot to the left may grow, shifting the
focus to Italy's wealthier households and leaving his labour
reforms in limbo," Francesco Galietti, chief executive of public
policy analysis firm Policy Sonar, said in a research note.
The risks explain why Hollande and Renzi were guarded in
their support for Tsipras. "We want to give Greece a hand, which
doesn't mean we'll always agree with them," Renzi said.
EDUCATION
Ahead of Thursday's EU summit, Greece's new leaders also got
no shortage of diplomatic education.
Several officials who attended the meetings commented on the
lack of experience of international affairs exhibited by
Greece's new ministers, and their entourages. Two said they were
struck by the lack of knowledge of EU institutions and recent
decisions.
"You have the impression that [the Greek delegations] are on
quite a steep learning curve," said one top European official.
Tsipras and other Greek officials say they carry the
democratic legitimacy of a resounding electoral victory. A
government official said sometimes it was an advantage to be
inexperienced.
Several European policymakers told the Greeks it was
important to understand the views of populations in other
European countries.
In Rome on Tuesday, Economy Minister Padoan lunched with
Varoufakis. Over a meal of marinated anchovies and ring pasta
with clams, the 65-year-old minister engaged his tablemate over
the concept of trust and how trust can be gained, in part by
communication, according to a person familiar with the meeting.
"We talked less about technical solutions and more about
language and common values, and how to use European institutions
to find a common solution," Padoan said in the interview with
Italian daily L'Avvenire on Friday.
In Brussels, European Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker was affectionate towards Tsipras, kissing him on the
cheek and taking the new Greek leader by hand.
Behind the cameras, the 60-year-old Juncker offered the
younger Tsipras a tutorial on the ins and outs of the European
Union, according to one European official.
"Tsipras was very receptive," the official said.
