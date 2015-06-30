By Paul Taylor and Ingrid Melander
BRUSSELS/PARIS, June 30
BRUSSELS/PARIS, June 30 Euro zone governments
are hammering home a series of coordinated messages to Greece in
hopes of persuading voters to disavow Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras and vote "yes" to a debt deal with creditors on Sunday,
EU officials and diplomats say.
Yet in doing so, European Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois Hollande risk sparking a backlash against foreign
interference in a country where conspiracy theories about the
machinations of outside powers have a rich history.
The key messages are: Sunday's vote is about whether you
stay in the euro zone or return to the drachma; the door is
still open to a "generous" deal if you want it; if you vote
"no", you are casting Greece into a dark, uncertain future; the
euro zone can cope with a Greek exit if necessary.
While conveying the same messages himself, Italian Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi warned fellow leaders on Tuesday against
turning the issue into a personality contest.
"The risk is that the referendum becomes a Merkel against
Tsipras match. It would be a mistake and that is what Athens
wants," he told Italian business daily Il Sole 24 Ore.
"That is why I think my friend Juncker made a mistake to
launch an electoral campaign in favour of a 'Yes' vote. This is
not a referendum on European leaders. This is a run-off vote:
euro or drachma."
Officials familiar with the intense exchanges between
Brussels, Berlin and Paris say that the euro zone's top leaders
and their aides are closely synchronising their statements and
actions.
"You will have noticed the shooting party," a source in
Paris involved in the exchanges said.
"We're all trying to make crystal clear to the Greeks that
this is not about the details of the bailout terms: it's about
Greece's future in the euro zone and the European Union," a
Brussels official said.
ECB JOINS GREXIT CHORUS
Although the European Central Bank makes a point of steering
clear of politics and sticking to its roles of monetary policy
and banking supervision, its "foreign minister" joined the
chorus of officials warning of the danger of a "Grexit".
Up to now the ECB's line has been that euro membership is
forever and there can be no question of a country leaving.
However Benoit Coeure, the ECB executive board member for
external relations, departed from that dogma in an interview
with Les Echos daily published on Tuesday.
"A Greek exit from the euro zone, so far a theoretical
issue, can unfortunately not be ruled out any more," he said,
adding that this was the consequence of Athens' decision to end
the bailout talks and call a referendum.
An official at one euro zone finance ministry said the
communication was being coordinated orally with counterparts in
other capitals, though not in writing.
"They try to clarify the message," the official said,
referring to the geopolitical consequences. "European leaders
are very clear, they want to continue negotiations on Greece."
Juncker's emotional appeal on Monday to vote "yes",
conveying a personal sense of betrayal and declaring his love
for the Greek people, partly reflected a personal attachment to
the integrity of the euro zone as one of its architects.
The former Luxembourg prime minister, who has been involved
with European monetary union since before the 1991 Maastricht
summit agreed to establish a single currency, has spent hours
negotiating with Tsipras in person and on the telephone.
He makes no secret of his belief that Tsipras deliberately
distorted the creditors' proposals, first to parliament, and
then when the leftist premier urged voters to reject them at the
ballot box.
"The reason why I am addressing the press and via you the
Greek people: they have to know what is the truth. They have to
know what is on the table," he told a news conference on Monday.
While the main EU leaders have adopted the same carrot and
stick approach, the French and the European Commission have been
notably more enthusiastic about the carrots, and the Germans
more zealous in brandishing the stick, with the notable
exception of Merkel herself.
EU officials said each leader had to take account of
domestic political pressures in calibrating the EU message.
Hollande and his ministers, all centre-left Socialists, need
to appease the French left which is broadly sympathetic to
Greece, while Merkel needs to keep onside with her own German
conservatives, many of whom think Greece has lied, cheated and
sinned and deserves to be ejected from the euro zone.
However, aware that she will be in the firing line if Greece
rejects a deal and ends up leaving the euro, Merkel has been
careful to avoid discussing the risk of a "Grexit", leaving that
to her ministers and lawmakers.
It was noticeable that at a joint news conference on Monday
with Vice-Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel, leader of she Social
Democratic junior coalition partners, she left it to him to say
that a "No" vote meant voting to leave the euro, and did not say
that herself.
Each of the leaders' key messages is open to debate. There
is no legal way to force Greece to leave the euro if Greeks vote
"no". The deal that Merkel called "exceptionally generous" is
the same one on offer last week, including measures that will
reduce pensioners' net income.
Since that deal will be off the table from midnight, barring
a last-minute move to stop the clock, the future is uncertain
whether Greeks vote "yes" or "no".
And while market reaction suggests there has been little
contagion to other vulnerable euro zone countries so far, many
experts say the political and economic damage from a country
leaving the euro area may only become visible in the longer
term.
