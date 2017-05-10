ATHENS May 10 Greece will complete a shortlist
by the end of the year of potential contractors for a 1.45
billion euro ($1.58 billion) project to expand the Athens metro,
the head of operator Attiko Metro said on Wednesday.
State-owned Attiko Metro last month asked for initial
expressions of interest in tendering for the construction of the
13km expansion by June 30.
"There is huge interest," Attiko Metro Chairman Ioannis
Mylopoulos told state television on Wednesday.
The project will be co-financed by European funds and loans
from the European Investment Bank as part of Greece's investment
drive to kick-start its economy and create jobs after a
seven-year debt crisis and three international bailouts.
Attiko Metro aims to complete the project within eight years
and Mylopoulos said on Wednesday that construction is expected
to begin in 2019.
