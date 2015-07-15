ATHENS, July 15 One of Greece's two deputy
finance ministers resigned from the leftwing government on
Wednesday, ahead of a crucial vote on reforms demanded by the
country's creditors in exchange for a third bailout.
In a letter to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras made public by
the finance ministry, Deputy Finance Minister Nadia Valavani, in
charge of taxation and overseeing privatisations, said she could
no longer be a member of his cabinet.
"...It is impossible to continue being a member of the
government," Valavani said in the letter, explaining that
austerity measures demanded for a third aid programme would set
the country on a moribund path.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Costas Pitas)