BERLIN, Sept 27 The euro zone suffers from a lack of decisiveness that could lead to disaster, Greek Development Minister Mihalis Chrysohoidis told Reuters Insider Television on a visit to Berlin on Tuesday.

"There's a big problem in the euro zone, the lack of making decisions," he said on the sidelines of a meeting of German industry leaders. "This element sometimes is a disaster -- when we have a lack of decisions, we have a lack of stability." (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)