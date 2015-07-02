FRANKFURT, July 2 Greece's finance minister said
on Thursday that he would resign from his post if a weekend
referendum on bailout terms resulted in a "Yes" vote.
Asked by Bloomberg Television whether he would still be
finance minister on Monday evening if Greeks voted "Yes", Yanis
Varoufakis said: "I will not ... I personally won't sign another
extend and pretend (agreement)."
He said the Greek government would find a way of reaching
agreement with creditors if, as he did not expect, Greeks were
to vote in favour of the terms on offer. "Maybe we will change
the configuration of the government. Some of us may not be able
to stomach it," he added.
Varoufakis said he would not agree to a plan that did not
entail a restructuring of debt: "I prefer to cut my arm off."
