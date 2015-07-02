FRANKFURT, July 2 Greece's finance minister said on Thursday that he would resign from his post if a weekend referendum on bailout terms resulted in a "Yes" vote.

Asked by Bloomberg Television whether he would still be finance minister on Monday evening if Greeks voted "Yes", Yanis Varoufakis said: "I will not ... I personally won't sign another extend and pretend (agreement)."

He said the Greek government would find a way of reaching agreement with creditors if, as he did not expect, Greeks were to vote in favour of the terms on offer. "Maybe we will change the configuration of the government. Some of us may not be able to stomach it," he added.

Varoufakis said he would not agree to a plan that did not entail a restructuring of debt: "I prefer to cut my arm off." (Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Catherine Evans)