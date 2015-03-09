ATHENS, March 9 Greek Deputy Finance Minister
Nadia Valavani was admitted to an Athens hospital on Sunday
suffering symptoms of pneumonia brought on by exhaustion, her
spokesman said on Monday.
Valavani, 61, is one of two deputy finance ministers who
report to Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis. The three are
trying to put together a package of reforms to convince euro
zone partners to release desperately needed funds.
Valavani was working on draft legislation to give more time
to Greeks to hand over billions of euros in tax and social
security contribution arrears.
The legislation, part of the list of reforms Athens has sent
to the Eurogroup, aims to provide an incentive scheme that would
front-load the collection of a large sum of arrears and help
state coffers survive a cash crunch.
