ATHENS, March 24 Former Greek finance minister George Papaconstantinou was found guilty in Athens on Tuesday of tampering with a list of potential tax evaders, in a case that caused outrage among austerity-hit Greeks at the height of the crisis.

Papaconstantinou, an economist who served under ex-Socialist premier George Papandreou between 2009-2011, is one of the most high-profile political figures to face trial since Greece sank into a debt crisis in 2009.

The court found him guilty of removing the names of three relatives from the so-called "Lagarde list" of about 2,000 Greeks with money overseas, court officials said, however the charges were reduced to a misdemeanour, meaning he is likely to receive a more lenient sentence.

Papaconstantinou could face up to five years in prison with the court expected to decide later on Tuesday.

He was acquitted of a second charge of breach of trust while serving as a minister, with the court saying that there was not enough evidence to prove that his actions damaged the state.

Papaconstantinou has always denied any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Costas Pitas and Raissa Kasolowsky)