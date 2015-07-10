UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ATHENS, July 10 Greek Interior Minister Nikos Voutsis said on Friday he was optimistic the country could clinch a "good agreement" on terms of a bailout package submitted to creditors on Thursday night.
"We are optimistic of a very good agreement. We will discuss it and I'm optimistic all will go well," Voutsis told journalists ahead of a meeting of lawmakers from the ruling Syriza party in parliament. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Matthias Williams)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February