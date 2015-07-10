ATHENS, July 10 Greek Interior Minister Nikos Voutsis said on Friday he was optimistic the country could clinch a "good agreement" on terms of a bailout package submitted to creditors on Thursday night.

"We are optimistic of a very good agreement. We will discuss it and I'm optimistic all will go well," Voutsis told journalists ahead of a meeting of lawmakers from the ruling Syriza party in parliament. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Matthias Williams)