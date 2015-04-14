LUEBECK, Germany, April 14 Europe must show
flexibility in dealing with the Greek debt crisis not just out
of a sense of solidarity but to defend the common interest as
well, European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini
said on Tuesday.
"If one falls, the whole system falls, I'm very much
convinced of that," she said.
Speaking ahead of a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the
German town of Luebeck, Mogherini said the rest of the EU should
understand this was not just Greece's business but their own too
and the community should "show flexibility and not just for the
sake of solidarity but most of all for sake of common interest".
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, speaking at
the same event, advised against "frivolous" talk of a Greek exit
from the euro zone, calling for a serious search for a solution.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin in Luebeck; Writing by Erik
Kirschbaum in Berlin; Editing Stephen Brown)