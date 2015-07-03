BRUSSELS, July 3 A 'no' vote in Sunday's Greek
referendum on debt bailout talks would send a negative signal
and be exploited by people who want to dismantle Europe, the EU
commissioner in charge of economic affairs, Pierre Moscovici,
said on Friday.
Two days ahead of the vote, Moscovici campaigned for a 'yes'
of the Greeks to the international creditors' rescue programme.
In a long post in his personal blog, Moscovici underlined
that a 'no' vote "would send a negative message to the rest of
Europe" that "some would too easily exploit to take apart our
common house", he wrote in French.
He said a 'yes' vote, on the other hand, would "facilitate
talks" and would create "common ground" to resume negotiations
with the Greeks.
