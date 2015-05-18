BERLIN May 18 European Economic and Monetary
Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Monday that Greece
and its EU partners were now closer to a common understanding on
many areas of reform, and Athens was being more constructive on
the privatisations issue.
"We have moved closer to common understanding on reforms to
be adopted in a number of areas," he told reporters in Berlin,
citing Greece's value-added tax system, its independent revenue
administration and the control of non-performing loans.
"The government has also been engaging more constructively
on the issue of privatisations. There are also promising signals
on the reform of gas markets," said Moscovici.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Kevin Liffey)