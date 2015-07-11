BRIEF-West Mountain in default of repayment terms of bond agreement with Jereh Energy
* Co in default of repayment terms of July 11, 2016 bond extension agreement with Jereh Energy Services
BRUSSELS, July 11 For comments by euro zone finance ministers and others attending a Eurogroup meeting on Greece in Brussels on Saturday (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Philip Blenkinsop, Marine Hass, Alastair Macdonald, Alexander Saeedy, Foo Yun Chee, Tom Koerkemeier, Miranda Alexander-Webber)
HOUSTON/CARACAS March 31 Venezuela is negotiating financial help from Russian oil major Rosneft to complete nearly $3 billion in PDVSA debt payments coming due to bondholders next month, two market sources and a government source familiar with the talks told Reuters on Friday.