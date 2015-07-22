BRUSSELS, July 22 European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday that creditor institutions were seeking to conclude talks with Greece on a third bailout in the second half of August.

Detailed negotiations are due to open in Athens with experts from the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund on Friday.

"There is a timetable which takes us to the second fortnight in August," Moscovici told a news conference, adding he was confident that Greece's parliament would late on Wednesday pass a series of reforms demanded by its euro zone partners. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Alexander Saeedy; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)