AMSTERDAM, April 22 Greece and its international
lenders are close to an agreement over the economic reforms
Athens has to implement to unlock new loans, European Economic
and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on
Friday.
"I can tell you that there was very good progress in Athens.
I my view, we are close to an agreement. This agreement is
possible. We need for that to have a credible package of
reforms, which are economically adapted, financially sustainable
and which are socially fair," he told reporters before a meeting
of euro zone finance ministers.
"I'm confident that with an effort, an agreement is within
reach... The targets fixed for the primary surplus in 2018
inside the MOU must be met, but the figures given by Eurostat
for 2015 go in the right direction," he added.
