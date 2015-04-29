Loud explosion heard in St Petersburg building, no one hurt
ST PETERSBURG A loud explosion was heard on Thursday in a residential building close to the site in St Petersburg where explosives were found earlier in the day, Reuters witnesses said.
PARIS EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday that talks between Greece and its lenders to reach a debt deal were not going fast enough, but that a reshuffle in Athens' negotiating team was a good sign.
"The discussion is serious, taut and has advanced, but not fast enough and an in insufficient way," Moscovici told French BFM-TV.
"A consistent, comprehensive and coherent reform programme must now be put on the table."
Asked about Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' decision to shake up the team handling the talks after relations between his finance minister and the EU hit a new low, Moscovici said:
"What's important is that Mr Tsipras is taking back the negotiations himself and is sending to Brussels his people, trustworthy people and people who we can talk to. It's a good sign."
(Reporting By John Irish and Chine Labbe; editing by James Regan)
ST PETERSBURG A loud explosion was heard on Thursday in a residential building close to the site in St Petersburg where explosives were found earlier in the day, Reuters witnesses said.
ANKARA A bloc of conservative Iranian political parties has nominated a powerful cleric as their candidate to run in next month's presidential election to try to unseat the moderate Hassan Rouhani, Iran's state news agency IRNA said.
BEIRUT The Syrian government set conditions on Thursday for any international inquiry into a suspected chemical attack that killed scores of people, saying it must not be "politicised" and should set out from Damascus and not Turkey.