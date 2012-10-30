BERLIN Oct 30 The finance ministers of Germany
and France renewed their pledge to keep near-bankrupt Greece in
the euro zone on Tuesday and find a sustainable solution before
the end of next month.
"We share the determination that Greece should stay in the
euro zone and that Greece should do the reforms necessary to
ensure the integrity of the euro through these efforts," French
Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici told reporters.
"We continue to wish for a complete solution in the month of
November to end the uncertainty and we will do everything we can
together to get one," he added at a joint news conference with
his counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble after a brief meeting.
Euro zone finance ministers will hold a conference call on
Wednesday to discuss Greece.