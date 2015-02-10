ISTANBUL Feb 10 Athens will have to ask for an
extension of its current bailout to give itself and the euro
zone time to hammer out a new agreement as there is no specific
plan for Greece now, European Commissioner for Economics Pierre
Moscovici said on Tuesday.
Moscovici said euro zone ministers, called the Eurogroup,
would listen to Greece's views at a meeting tomorrow and let
Greek Finance Minister Yannis Varoufakis know what their opinion
was, but an agreement to extend the bailout would have to be
reached by Feb 16 to continue the talks.
"There is no specific plan on the table. Tomorrow the
Eurogroup in Brussels is an opportunity for Greece to present
its views," Moscovici told reporters on the sidelines of the
meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the
world's top 20 economies.
"It will also be an occasion for (the Greek finance
minister) to see how the euro zone ministers react to that,"
Moscovici said.
Greece does not want to ask for an extension of the bailout,
even by a few months, because the new Greek government won power
in Jan 25th elections on slogans of ending the bailout and the
fiscal consolidation and reforms that came with it.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has repeatedly said he
would not ask for an extension of the programme, leaving little
common ground with the euro zone, which does not want to move
forward without it.
"They (Greece) know the programme is our reference and
framework. We have to see what kind of solutions we can decide
inside this framework, not outside it," Moscovici said.
"Huge pragmatism and a lot of good will be required from all
actors," he said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)