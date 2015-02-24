BRUSSELS Feb 24 Greece's bailout extension averted an immediate crisis, but it is only the starting point of talks on details of reforms Athens must implement to get financing, European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Pierre Moscovici said on Tuesday.

"This agreement has averted an immediate crisis," Moscovici told reporters after euro zone finance ministers agreed to start national legislative steps to ratify the 4 month extension of the international bailout for Athens.

The deal was made possible by a list of reforms that Greece sent to euro zone finance ministers as proposals of how it intends to make its economy grow so it would be able to pay back the almost 240 billion euros it borrowed from euro zone governments and the International Monetary Fund.

"The list...It is a very important first step. It does not mean we approve those reforms, it means the approach is serious enough for further discussion," Moscovici said.

"The plans will have to be further specified in the coming weeks, they will need to be fleshed out and turned into legislative proposals for consideration of the Hellenic parliament," he said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)