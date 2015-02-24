BRUSSELS Feb 24 Greece's bailout extension
averted an immediate crisis, but it is only the starting point
of talks on details of reforms Athens must implement to get
financing, European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Pierre
Moscovici said on Tuesday.
"This agreement has averted an immediate crisis," Moscovici
told reporters after euro zone finance ministers agreed to start
national legislative steps to ratify the 4 month extension of
the international bailout for Athens.
The deal was made possible by a list of reforms that Greece
sent to euro zone finance ministers as proposals of how it
intends to make its economy grow so it would be able to pay back
the almost 240 billion euros it borrowed from euro zone
governments and the International Monetary Fund.
"The list...It is a very important first step. It does not
mean we approve those reforms, it means the approach is serious
enough for further discussion," Moscovici said.
"The plans will have to be further specified in the coming
weeks, they will need to be fleshed out and turned into
legislative proposals for consideration of the Hellenic
parliament," he said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)