DUBLIN May 26 Negotiations between
representatives of Greece and its creditors need to be speeded
up because of liquidity problems in the struggling European
Union state, a senior EU official said on Tuesday.
"The process is much better, the substance is improving but
we're not there yet," EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre
Moscovici told journalists in Dublin, when asked about talks
between Greece, the International Monetary Fund, the European
Central Bank and the European Commission.
"We are aware of the liquidity problems in Greece, this is
why it so important that the negotiations speed up," he said.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Writing by Conor Humphries;
Editing by Catherine Evans)