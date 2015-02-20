BRIEF-Portworx says has raised $20 million in an oversubscribed series B funding round
* Portworx says has raised $20 million in an oversubscribed series B funding round Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Feb 20 European Union Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici tweeted from an emergency meeting of euro zone finance ministers on the Greek bailout negotiations that they were making progress.
"On avance, on avance, on avance..." the former French finance minister tweeted in French, meaning "we're making progress".
Earlier negotiators on both sides said Greece and its creditors had agreed a draft text that could form the basis for a final agreement on extending Athens' bailout programme. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Jan Strupczewski)
* Portworx says has raised $20 million in an oversubscribed series B funding round Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation signs letter of intent to acquire intellectual property assets
* Zayo Group Holdings Inc - subsidiary intends to offer $500 million of its 5.750 pct senior notes due 2027 through an add-on to its existing issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: