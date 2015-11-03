ATHENS Nov 3 Greek lender National Bank of
Greece said on Tuesday it plans to cover part of its
capital shortfall through the sale of its Turkish unit
Finansbank, it said in an investor presentation.
The bank said it planned the sale of 100 percent of
Finansbank, with the proceeds 'to be determined'. The tangible
book value (TBV) of the asset was 3.4 billion euros, it said in
the presentation published on its website.
The ECB stress tests showed that the four main Greek banks
had a 4.4bn under the baseline scenario and 14.4 billion under
the adverse scenario. NBG's 4.6bn shortfall is under the
adverse scenario. That need shrinks to 1.576 billion under the
baseline scenario.
