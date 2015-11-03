ATHENS Nov 3 Greece's National Bank
said on Tuesday the process to sell its Turkish unit Finansbank
was at a 'relatively advanced stage', but would not
be concluded by the end of the year.
"This is already a process undergoing, which is in a
relatively advanced stage," National Bank Chief Executive
Leonidas Fragkiadakis told an investors' conference call.
A health check by the European Central Bank last weekend
showed that the four main Greek banks had a 4.4bn under the
baseline scenario and 14.4 billion under the adverse scenario.
NBG has a capital shorfall of 4.6bn under the adverse
scenario. That need shrinks to 1.576bn under the baseline
scenario.
"Capital generation from the intended sale of Finansbank
will be deployed to replace the interim state aid in the form of
CoCos (contingent convertible bonds), received to cover the
residual portion of the adverse scenario that has not been
covered by the share increase of the (debt buyback),"
Fragkiadakis said.
