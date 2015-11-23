ATHENS Nov 23 Greece's National Bank
will offer new shares to domestic investors from Nov. 30 to Dec.
2 as part of capital raising measures to boost its financial
strength, an official at the bank said on Monday.
Greece's largest lender by assets was found to have a
capital shortfall of 1.58 billion euros ($1.68 billion) under
baseline assumptions in a European Central Bank health check
last month, and a bigger gap of 4.6 billion under an adverse
scenario.
It has raised around 1.16 billion euros in a bond-for-shares
swap and a share placement to international investors, and
generated capital for 120 million euros through a number of
actions that were validated by the ECB.
The bank now aims to raise a further 300 million euros from
the domestic offering, which will be priced at 0.30 euros per
share.
"The offering will be open to all domestic investors without
any minimum order," the official, declining to be named, told
Reuters.
After the domestic offering the bank will have plugged the
capital hole under the baseline scenario.
On top of that it has said an additional 308 million euros
will result from the conversion of other capital instruments
into common shares, leaving a shortfall of 2.7 billion euros
under the adverse scenario that is expected to be filled through
state aid.
($1 = 0.9405 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)