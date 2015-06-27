ATHENS, June 27 Greece wants to continue
negotiations for a cash-for-reforms deal with its creditors
based on the proposals it has submitted, which the government
believes are the best basis for talks, a Greek government
official said on Saturday.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has called a referendum
on austerity demands from foreign creditors, rejecting an
"ultimatum" from lenders and putting a deal that could determine
Greece's future in Europe to a popular vote.
The surprise move prompted Germany's finance minister to say
that Greece had effectively ended negotiations and that there
was no basis for further discussions with Athens.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Matthias Williams)