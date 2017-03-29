Nikkei falls in choppy trade after weak U.S. data overshadows Fed hike
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
ATHENS, March 29 Greece has reached an agreement with its lenders on key labour reforms, spending cuts and energy issues, moving closer to clinching a preliminary deal before a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on April 7, sources close to the talks said on Wednesday.
Greece will cut pension spending by up to one percent of GDP in 2019, two officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity. Lowering the tax-free threshold to about 6,000 euros to save roughly another 1 percent of GDP has also been agreed, an EU official said.
On labour reforms, Greece will not be forced to liberalise mass layoffs further, as initially demanded by the IMF, two officials said. Collective bargaining, which was weakened as part of bailout reforms in 2012, is expected to be revived after the country's current bailout programme expires in 2018. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
NEW YORK, June 14 An investment company is planning to offer a novel kind of fund that would offer U.S. investors direct access to foreign stocks, while tamping down the risk of currency declines, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.