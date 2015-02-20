BRIEF-Portworx says has raised $20 million in an oversubscribed series B funding round
* Portworx says has raised $20 million in an oversubscribed series B funding round Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Feb 20 The Greek government welcomed a deal with euro zone finance ministers on Friday that extended its international bailout programme by four months, which a government official said gave Athens time to negotiate a "new deal".
"Greece has turned a page," the official said, adding that the new government will present reforms for the interim period, with a priority for those where there is common ground with its euro zone partners -- such as tackling tax evasion, corruption and dealing with the humanitarian crisis.
"We have avoided recessionary measures," the official said.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald ; @macdonaldrtr)
* Portworx says has raised $20 million in an oversubscribed series B funding round Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation signs letter of intent to acquire intellectual property assets
* Zayo Group Holdings Inc - subsidiary intends to offer $500 million of its 5.750 pct senior notes due 2027 through an add-on to its existing issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: