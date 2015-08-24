* Leftist admits no anti-bailout coalition possible now
* Syriza likely to win an election but without majority
* Tsipras rules out deal with traditional parties
* "Grexit ghost" still hovers, conservative says
By Michele Kambas and Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, Aug 24 A radical leftist opposed to
Greece's new bailout deal won a presidential mandate on Monday
to try to form a new government but immediately admitted he
would fail, pointing towards a snap election.
Panagiotis Lafazanis, whose anti-bailout Popular Unity party
was founded only on Friday, got three days to pull together a
coalition after the main conservative opposition failed to do
so.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who resigned last week after
Lafazanis led a rebellion in his Syriza party, has accused the
opposition of deliberately delaying an election that he says is
essential to ensure Greek political stability.
Lafazanis, who formally split from Syriza to found Popular
Unity along with 24 other rebel lawmakers, said he would use the
full three days allowed under the constitution.
However, he said he would merely promote, before the
inevitable election, his opposition to the painful economic
policies that the euro zone and IMF have imposed on Greece over
the past five years in return for bailout loans.
"We do not have any illusions that any anti-bailout
government can be formed from this parliament," he told
reporters. "We will use this mandate to show that the only thing
that is in the interest of the Greek people is a new
anti-bailout parliament and government."
The opposition appears in no hurry to face voters who are
returning from summer holidays to find their living standards
cut yet further by value-added tax increases and the imposition
of a "solidarity" income tax - measures under the bailout deal
that may erode Tsipras's popularity.
Tsipras, who wants elections next month, lost another former
ally on Monday. Tasos Koronakis resigned as secretary of
Syriza's powerful central committee. Koronakis, who is not a
member of parliament, appeared to be protesting about Tsipras's
leadership style and is unlikely to join the breakway party.
However, his resignation underlined Tsipras's problems in
holding together Syriza, which had 149 of the 300 seats in
parliament before the split.
GREXIT GHOST
Tsipras quit after only seven months when he lost his
majority due to the rebellion led by Lafazanis. He had to rely
on temporary support from pro-bailout opposition parties to get
the 86 billion euro ($99 billion) programme through parliament,
and is pushing for early elections in the hope of returning to
power with a majority.
Analysts believe Tsipras is likely to win but without a
majority. However, he rejected a post-poll deal with Greece's
traditional mainstream parties such as conservative New
Democracy. According to a statement from his office, he told
senior party officials he ruled out co-operation "with the
systemic forces of the old political system".
When Lafazanis has exhausted his three days, President
Prokopis Pavlopoulos can appoint a caretaker premier and call
elections within 30 days.
New Democracy leader Vangelis Meimarakis acknowledged
earlier on Monday that he could not form a government. He
accused Tsipras of taking Greece down a "destructive path" by
pushing for polls when its future in the euro zone remains far
from secure.
"He has acknowledged in parliament that the Grexit ghost is
still hovering over the country," Meimarakis told the president,
suggesting Tsipras would still need coalition partners after an
election. "He thinks he can be the first party in the next
parliament - I'm wondering with whom he wants to do this, since
he doesn't want to see any of us again."
The centrist To Potami party - a pro-euro party that has
supported Tsipras in bailout votes in parliament - and the
right-wing Independent Greeks party, currently Tsipras's ally,
are both considered potential coalition candidates.
($1 = 0.8706 euros)
