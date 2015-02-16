BRUSSELS Feb 16 Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis must set out exactly what Athens wants from its euro zone peers in talks over its international bailout, Ireland said on Monday, leaving open the possibility of another meeting later this week.

"I don't think that anything has happened that is really tangible in the discussions over the last few days. In my view it is up to the Greek finance minister now to be more specific in his requests," Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan told reporters.

Noonan also said: "There's talk about meeting again on Friday, but that is only a remote possibility at present." (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Adrian Croft)