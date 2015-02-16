BRUSSELS Feb 16 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis must set out exactly what Athens wants from its euro
zone peers in talks over its international bailout, Ireland said
on Monday, leaving open the possibility of another meeting later
this week.
"I don't think that anything has happened that is really
tangible in the discussions over the last few days. In my view
it is up to the Greek finance minister now to be more specific
in his requests," Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan told
reporters.
Noonan also said: "There's talk about meeting again on
Friday, but that is only a remote possibility at present."
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Adrian Croft)