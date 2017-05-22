BRUSSELS May 22 Euro zone finance ministers may decide on Monday on the disbursement of new loans to Greece, but defer until later the issue of debt relief, Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said.

"It's difficult to say. I don't think we'll get a full deal today, but we may get a decision on disbursement with the issue of debt writedowns being deferred," Noonan told reporters on entering a meeting of euro zone ministers to discuss Greece. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Philip Blenkinsop)