(Adds quote, background)
VIENNA Nov 16 The European Union and
International Monetary Fund are working on a way to reduce the
debt burden of Greece by extending maturities and reducing
interest rates, a European Central Bank policymaker said on
Monday.
Greece has long argued that its debt is not sustainable and
it needs relief to make its bailout deal, announced in July,
sustainable. The IMF has also raised doubts about the
sustainability of Greece's debt, which it is assessing before
deciding whether to take part in the country's latest bailout
programme.
European countries led by Germany, however, have resisted
the idea of debt relief, openly ruling out a haircut on grounds
that it was not legal and arguing that Greece has already
received some relief as the bailout deal means lower interest
rates and delayed repayments.
"A solution is being found between the EU and the monetary
fund in which no haircut is made, but I extend the loans' term
massively and de facto reduce the debt burden," Nowotny told a
panel discussion in Vienna.
Greece was given an 86 billion euro ($92 billion) bailout
package but a test on the health of its banks was better than
expected indicating that they need less capital than earlier
feared and the final program will be smaller than originally
seen.
($1 = 0.9364 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy, Kirsti Knolle, additional
reporting by Balazs Koranyi)