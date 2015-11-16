BRIEF-Southern First Bancshares Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million – SEC filing
* Southern First Bancshares Inc - files for mixed shelf of up to $50 million – SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nkiTNZ) Further company coverage:
VIENNA Nov 16 A solution is being found between the European Union and International Monetary Fund to reduce the debt burden on Greece by extending maturities and reducing interest rates, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.
"Ways are being found to reduce the debt burden for Greece," Nowotny told a panel discussion in Vienna. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
LAGOS, March 30 MTN has made a payment of 30 billion naira ($98 million) to the Nigerian government in part settlement of a 330 billion naira fine imposed on the telecoms group for not disconnecting unregistered SIM cards, an MTN source told Reuters on Thursday.