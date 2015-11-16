VIENNA Nov 16 A solution is being found between the European Union and International Monetary Fund to reduce the debt burden on Greece by extending maturities and reducing interest rates, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

"Ways are being found to reduce the debt burden for Greece," Nowotny told a panel discussion in Vienna. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)