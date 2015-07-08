VIENNA, July 8 The Greek debt crisis has only limited effects on financial stability in the rest of the euro zone, increasing the freedom of the European Central Bank and European Union to act, ECB governing council member Ewald Nowotny said on Wednesday.

"Greece is a special case. There is no danger of contagion," Nowotny told journalists at an event at Austria's central bank, of which he is also governor.

Nowotny said Europe was now better prepared to deal with the fallout of the crisis. "This time it has no consequences, only very small effects... therefore there is more freedom to act for the ECB and the EU," he said. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edward Taylor)